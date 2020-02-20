Wales slip a place in latest rankings

International

Share







Wales have slipped one place in the latest FIFA World Rankings to 23rd as Belgium stay top of the pile and England remain fourth.

The world’s governing body has published its latest rankings but with hardly any international games taking place so far in 2020, there are few changes with the top 20 staying exactly the same.

Belgium are ranked first, ahead of France and Brazil in second and third, while the Three Lions are fourth.

Ryan Giggs’ Wales have gone down a place even though their last game was a 2-0 win over Hungary in November to seal a place at Euro 2020, with USA now sitting 22nd.

NEW #FIFARANKING 🇧🇪🔝 @BelRedDevils still at the summit

🇵🇸📈 Palestine the biggest climbers — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 20, 2020

The top 10 is made up of Uruguay (5th), Croatia (6th), Portugal (7th), Spain (8th), Argentina (9th), Colombia (9th) and Mexico (10th). European heavyweights Germany are 15th, Republic of Ireland are 34th, Northern Ireland are 36th and Scotland are down in 50th.

Palestine, who have moved up three places to 103rd, are the biggest climbers of 2020 after they won all four games in January to lift the Bangabandhu Gold Cup.

All the home nations are in action next month as the build-up to this summer’s European Championships continue with Wales taking on Austria and USA in friendlies, while Gareth Southgate’s men host Italy and Denmark.

Northern Ireland play their Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26 and Scotland have their play-off against Israel on the same day.