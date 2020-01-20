Smith expecting England call for flying Grealish

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes Jack Grealish's recent performances must have attracted the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Grealish, 24, has yet to be capped at full international level despite a steady improvement in his performances over the past few years.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has taken his game to another level this term, however, with the clamour surrounding possible selection for the next England squad increasing in volume by the day.

He notched his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign when firing in a 75th-minute equaliser as the Villans rescued a point in a 1-1 draw away at Brighton on Saturday.

The result failed to lift the West Midlanders out of the relegation zone and they now sit 18th in the table – a point from safety.

Grealish has had a few problems away from the action since he turned professional but now seems to have settled down into Villa’s most important player and it is only a matter of time before he gets the Three Lions call.

Pundits on Match of The Day agreed that he should be included when England face Italy and Denmark in late March to give the talented scheme a chance to show what he can do before Southgate names his squad for Euro 2020.

Smith agrees and has praised Grealish for the way he has knuckled down to put on a series of consistent displays, with nine goals from 24 appearances across all competitions.

“Everyone is taking notice of him because of the way he’s playing. He’s turned into an all-round player,” he said. “But the beauty of Jack is he’s a great guy as well

“People will take notice of him, that’s for sure, and he’s doing what he can to get himself noticed by the England squad.”