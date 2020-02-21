Brighton’s Dunk eyeing further England honours

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk says his desire to earn an England recall has been reinvigorated after receiving the cap from his sole appearance to date.

Dunk made his sole appearance for the national team in November 2018, playing the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 friendly win over the United States.

Earlier that year he was an unused substitute against both Spain and Croatia and while his strong form has continued for the Seagulls, the 28-year-old has had to be patient.

Despite it being 16 months since running out for the Three Lions, Dunk only received his cap from the match this week.

Having the object in his hands has provided fresh inspiration, with Euro 2020 now on the horizon and all those looking to be involved pushing their claims.

Dunk’s first chance to do that comes on Saturday when his Brighton side take on Sheffield United.

With the Seagulls sat 15th in the table and without a win in their last six Premier League matches, Graham Potter’s men need to start picking up points.

Their skipper knows his performances will be vital to his team’s hopes and with them also having the potential to earn an England recall, being handed his cap in its physical form may have come at the perfect time.

“I have obviously experienced playing for England, so it’s a great honour to receive the cap – it symbolises the achievement,” he told the club website. “I am going to display it in my house, it’s a nice treasure to have.

“Hopefully I can get many more appearances for them, I will keep playing my game at Brighton and I hope I will get picked again, but you can’t take the one I have away from me.”