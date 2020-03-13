England friendly fixtures off due to coronavirus

The Football Association has confirmed England's friendly games against Italy on March 27 and Denmark four days later are off.

The Three Lions had been due to face Italy and Denmark as part of their preparations for Euro 2020, but all elite football in England has been suspended until at least April 3 due to the spread of coronavirus.

It seems highly unlikely England will line-up any replacement friendly games and there is a very real chance Euro 2020 itself will be delayed until next year.

All Uefa competitions, including Champions League and Europa League matches that were due to be played next week, have been postponed because the outbreak.

The governing body will hold a meeting on Tuesday and has invited representatives from all of its member associations to attend in order to discuss a response.

The scheduling of Euro 2020 will be on the agenda at the meeting and it is widely expected the tournament will be rescheduled in order to allow domestic seasons and European club competitions to be concluded over the summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures, but it will not happen immediately.

The expectation is the suspension of all elite level football in England will be extended beyond April 3 and there will be further announcements in due course as the situation unfolds.