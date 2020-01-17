Wales return to Liberty Stadium for Austria clash

Wales will play at the Swans’ home for the first time in seven years when they face Austria as both countries prepare for this summer’s continent-wide Euro 2020 tournament.

Ryan Giggs’ side will face the Austrians and then three days later will host USA at the Cardiff City Stadium as they get back into international action after a break of four months.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🆚🇦🇹 📰 International football returns to the Liberty Stadium in March! 🙌 👉 https://t.co/sI6TwtxMwM pic.twitter.com/JF4Yg5Uu9C — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 17, 2020

It marks a long-awaited return to the Liberty Stadium as the last time the Dragons played there was back in 2013 when Chris Coleman’s side won 2-0 – coincidentally also against Austria when Sam Vokes and Gareth Bale were on target.

Swans chairman Trevor Birch is pleased his club will be hosting Wales again and expects a good turnout from local fans.