Lille ace has to choose between Red and Blue

Lille

Share







Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare has a decision to make over his next move with English duo Manchester United and Chelsea keen to do a deal

The 20-year-old has been in hot demand this season with a number of Europe’s top clubs said to be keen on doing a deal for the talented midfielder following some star performances.

However, it has now been suggested it could come down to a straight scrap between Chelsea and United after a number of clubs withdrew their interest.

They include English Premier League side Arsenal and Spanish duo Real Madrid and Valencia, who are no longer interested.

🇫🇷Often overlooked among the array of France’s great young midfielders. LOSC midfield maestro Boubakary Soumaré has attracted recent interest from a number of top European clubs. This thread is designed to show what all of the fuss is about. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/SG44K7KnbW — The Scouted Hub (@TheScoutedHub) January 9, 2020

Reports now claim that both United and Chelsea have held initial talks with Lille with a view to hammering out a deal before the closure of the transfer window.

United see Soumare as the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new box-to-box midfielder and Soumare is the man he wants.

Chelsea are also looking to strengthen after having their transfer embargo lifted and Soumare has caught the eye of Blues scouts.

Soumare has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal so Lille are under no pressure to sell and will be able to hold out for the valuation they are looking for.

Not only are United and Chelsea battling for a place in the top four of the Premier League, they are also fighting for the signature of Soumare and it could go to the wire.