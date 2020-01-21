Mbappe focused on PSG success not Real rumours

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe says he is 100 per cent committed to Paris Saint-Germain, the club that have turned him into a superstar.

The 21-year-old continues to be heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the rumours have only intensified during the current window.

A transfer of that magnitude was always unlikely to happen in the winter window, but it has not stopped speculation linking him with a move to the Bernabeu.

The young forward was again quizzed about his future at the launch of his charity, ‘Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM)’ and again he reaffirmed his commitment to PSG.

The France international said he did not want to add any fuel to the rumours as it would not help the capital outfit as they enter the business of the season, with silverware up for grabs.

“Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100% with the club,” he said. “I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”

Another Ligue 1 title, Champions League glory plus Euro 2020 and the Olympics with France are the main focus for Mbappe, not thoughts of a potential move to Real.