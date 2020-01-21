Inter refusing to give up on Tottenham star

Inter Milan are determined to land Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and are reported to have made an improved offer.

Eriksen’s future with the Premier League club has been shrouded in doubt for some time as he is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to European clubs from this month.

That would be with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch, but Inter want him now and are pushing to get a deal done.

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his midfield for the second half of the campaign as they push Juventus for the Scudetto, and Eriksen is his top target.

Inter are thought to have already had one offer of £8.5million rejected for the player as Tottenham are holding out for £17million.

The powers that be at the San Siro are unwilling to go that high for a player who will be available on a free transfer in just a few months, but they will pay a bit more.

They are said to have offered an £11million initial fee plus two bonuses that will take it higher in the hope that will be enough to tempt Spurs to sell.

It is claimed that the player’s representatives will meet with Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy on Tuesday to discuss the latest offer and where they will go from there.

There are other clubs interested as well but Inter appear to be in the box seat.