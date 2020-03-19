Rennes teenager emerges as Real Madrid target

Rennes

Share







Reports claim Real Madrid have expressed an interest in signing highly-rated Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga joined Rennes as an 11-year-old and he was handed his first professional contract in December 2018.

He made his senior debut during a 3-3 draw with Angers in Ligue 1 in April 2019, becoming the youngest player to ever feature for the first team at 16 years and 4 months.

The 17-year-old finished last term with seven Ligue 1 appearances under his belt and he has been a mainstay for Les Rouge et Noir in 2019-20.

Head coach Julien Stephan has placed his faith in the midfielder, starting him in 24 of their 28 league encounters.

His performances have attracted attention from across the continent with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan credited with an interest.

⭐️TOP PERFORMANCES 19/20⭐️ Eduardo Camavinga vs PSG (18/08/2019) 1 assist

41 passes

98% pass accuracy

1 key pass

3/3 accurate long balls

1 dribble won

3 tackles won

10/16 duels won Three months before his 17th birthday… Incredible performance from an incredible talent. pic.twitter.com/UjzoUrR0ti — FootballTalentScout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 16, 2020

Real Madrid are the latest club to be linked with his services and reports suggest they haven’t been put off by his €60million price-tag.

The France under-21 international has primarily been deployed as a holding midfielder and the report states Real see him as the long-term successor to Casemiro.

Rennes are well on course to secure a route into the Champions League this season after picking up 50 points from their opening 28 games.

They sit third, six points shy of Marseille in second, and will be hoping to continue building momentum once domestic football resumes after the current break due to the coronavirus pandemic.