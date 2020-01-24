Millwall v Sheffield United Team News

Match Preview

Chris Wilder has vowed to put out a "strong side" for Sheffield United's FA Cup fourth-round trip to face Championship side Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

The Blades boss changed his entire starting line-up against AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane in the previous round but he insists that will not be the case this time.

He said: “It won’t be 11 changes, maybe two or three. I talked about putting out a strong side in the last round but that was dictated by two fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I will assess the players and pick a side, but it’s going to be a strong side. We want to go down there and put a performance on and be in the hat for the next round.”

David McGoldrick failed to overcome a foot injury in time to figure in the midweek 1-0 home defeat against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, but could feature against the Lions.

However, Mo Besic will hope to retain his starting role in midfield, despite being replaced by John Lundstram against the Citizens, while Jack Rodwell could make an appearance.

For the hosts, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has been hit by a fresh training ground injury blow to his goalkeeper Frank Fielding, who was working his way back from the torn quad muscle which has sidelined him since August.

Bart Bialkowski will continue between the sticks this weekend, while Rowett is also without on-loan midfelder Ryan Woods, who is cup-tied having played for Stoke in the third round defeat at Brentford.

Ben Thompson and Ryan Leonard are also out, so 18-year-old Billy Mitchell is set to be given a start alongside Jayson Molumby in midfield.

James Brown looks on course to start at right-back as Rowett could make some changes with one eye on Tuesday’s tough trip to Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road.