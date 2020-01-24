Southampton v Tottenham Team News

Match Preview

Share







Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed he will be without three first-team stars for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Tottenham.

Right-back Cedric Soares will miss the next three weeks of action due to a knee injury, while he will also be joined on the sidelines by centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

Striker Shane Long and Vestergaard both played in midweek against Crystal Palace and Hasenhuttl has confirmed they suffered minor knocks.

Yan Valery and Jan Bednarek have been on the sidelines for the last few weeks but they could both return at the start of February.

Forward Danny Ings was rested against Palace at Selhurst Park before stepping off the bench and Hasenhuttl has hinted that he could start at St Mary’s.

The first step of a memorable comeback victory! 😍 Don't miss out on this weekend's instalment of #FACup action as #SaintsFC host #THFC at St Mary's: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 24, 2020

“We managed Ingsy out on Tuesday,” he told the club’s official website. “That helps to give him 90 minutes now at the weekend.

“We have a few injuries, with Jannik, Shane Long and Cédric out for this game, so we will have a few changes. But the squad is big enough, we have alternatives, we can use them, and they are happy to play.”

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho continues to be without star striker Harry Kane due to his hamstring injury. The England captain remains in the treatment room until April, and he has recently been joined by Harry Winks.

Winks suffered an ankle injury against Norwich City on Wednesday and Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies also remain on the sidelines. Fellow left-back Danny Rose has an outside chance of being fit for the trip to the south coast, but reports suggest Mourinho is set to start Japhet Tanganga.

Erik Lamela is also in contention to start, with the Argentinean directly involved in seven goals in his last six FA Cup starts.

Southampton have only lost one of their last eight matches, and they also won the previous meeting between the pair. Ings scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 on New Year’s Day, but Mourinho’s troops have only lost once since that match.