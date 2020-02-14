Norwich City v Liverpool Team News

Match Preview

Norwich City have no new injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Saturday.

The Canaries have defender Ben Godfrey available again after a three-match suspension following his sending off in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth last month.

Manager Daniel Farke’s only absentee is long-term injury victim Timm Klose, who faces a battle to return to fitness before the campaign comes to an end as he remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Runaway league leaders Liverpool are boosted by the return to fitness of Senegal forward Sadio Mane after a four-match absence with a thigh injury.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also has versatile veteran James Milner available again after a seven-game spell on the sidelines with a similar issue.

Liverpool are without Xhedan Shaqiri due to a calf injury that has seen him miss their last six matches.

Saturday’s late kick-off sees top take on bottom as Norwich sit at the foot of the table with just 18 points to show from their 25 games so far.

Liverpool remain unbeaten and have 73 points from a possible 75, but Klopp is taking nothing for granted and he expects Norwich to provide a test for his champions-elect this weekend.

“People think it will be easy because they don’t really think about it and they only watch the table but we know about the problems we can have – and we know about the problems we can cause them as well,” said the German boss.

“We have no other chance than to make this game the most important game of our lives, play it on Saturday and try with all we have to win it.”

Norwich lost the reverse fixture 4-1 in the opening round of Premier League games but they have picked up some impressive results against the top sides this season despite their struggles.

The Canaries claimed a win over Manchester City in September and have since held Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham to draws.