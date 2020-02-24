Liverpool v West Ham Team News

Premier League leaders Liverpool will aim to take another step towards the title when they welcome West Ham to Anfield on Monday evening.

The Reds endured a frustrating evening in going down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but will be confident of getting a result against a Hammers side without a win in seven matches.

Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to “put things right” after their underwhelming performance in the Spanish capital and his club have a fantastic record on their own patch, not losing at home in the league since April 2017.

They are five wins away from wrapping up the title but will be without captain Jordan Henderson due to a hamstring injury. Winger Xherdan Shaqiri is also unavailable due to a long-standing calf issue.

David Moyes is already under pressure despite only taking over at the end of December following a run of bad results combined with poor performances.

The Scot was criticised for his negative approach last week against Manchester City and may look to be more positive against Anfield.

Pablo Zabaleta is expected to start on the right of a back five due to Ryan Fredericks’ shoulder injury. Andriy Yarmolenko remains out for the Hammers, while Jack Wilshere is a long-term absentee.

January signing Jarrod Bowen will hope for his full debut after coming off the bench in last week’s 2-0 defeat at City, while fellow winter arrival Tomas Soucek should continue in midfield.

West Ham have traditionally struggled at Anfield, winning only three of their 57 top-flight trips to the ground, while Moyes has not won any of his 15 away games against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium last month, extending Liverpool’s unbeaten run in games against West Ham to seven.

Another defeat will see the visitors lose four on the bounce away from home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.