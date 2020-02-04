Oxford United 2-3 Newcastle United

Match Report

Allan Saint-Maximin crashed home a superb extra-time winner as Newcastle United won their FA Cup fourth round replay 3-2 at Oxford United.

The home side showed two changes to the side who won 2-1 against Blackpool at the weekend, with Elliott Moore and Jamie Mackie replacing John Mousinho and James Henry.

The visitors handed a start to goalkeeper Karl Darlow, while Fabian Schar, Florian Lejeune, Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff were all recalled after recovering from knocks.

The Magpies enjoyed the better of the early possession and broke the deadlock 15 minutes in as Joelinton set up Sean Longstaff, who waited before curling home a superb right-foot shot from the edge of the area.

Joelinton shot narrowly over as he met a Nabil Bentaleb cross from the left soon after, but the Brazilian did double the lead on the half-hour mark as he ran clear to finish confidently past Simon Eastwood.

The U’s responded with Darlow having to block a Jamie Mackie effort, before Jamaal Lascelles cleared a Sam Long header away from close to the goal-line.

Matt Ritchie saw his shot blocked early in the second half, as the Tynesiders continued to dominate, with the hosts bringing on Matty Taylor just before the hour mark to try and change the pattern of the game.

However, the substitution did little to alter the flow of the play, with the Premier League side looking very comfortable in protecting their two-goal lead.

Oxford also threw on both Liam Kelly and Dan Agyei, but still they were finding it almost impossible to work Darlow in the Magpies goal.

That all changed six minutes from time when Kelly whipped 25-yard free-kick up and over the wall and Darlow was unable to keep the effort out, despite getting a hand to it.

Sean Longstaff sidefooted wide late on when presented with a chance to restore the two-goal cushion, before Josh Ruffels wasted a golden opportunity to send the game into extra-time.

However, Ruffels was handed a reprieve deep into stoppage time as Nathan Holland powered home a volley from the edge of the area to make the score 2-2.

Buoyed by their recovery, the home side enjoyed the better of the first period of extra-time, with Agyei causing the Magpies defence plenty of problems.

Matty Longstaff curled a shot just over early in the second passage of extra-time and with less than five minutes to go until a penalty shootout, Saint-Maximin skipped past a couple of defenders before lashing a right-foot shot into the corner of the net to finally settle the issue.