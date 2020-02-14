Wolves 0-0 Leicester City

Match Report
wolves-raul-jimenez

Wolves missed their chance to cut the gap between the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Leicester City after more VAR drama.

The home side climbed up to seventh with a point, but they are still five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after Willy Boly’s goal was chalked off for offside.

Leicester also lost Hamza Choudhury to a second yellow card, but Brendan Rodgers’ men did enough to secure a crucial point on the road.

The first save of the match was made by Rui Patricio as the Wolves goalkeeper had to react quickly in the ninth minute when Youri Tielemans’ effort took a deflection off Boly.

Patricio did well to react as he got down to his left-hand side, just as Kasper Schmeichel did two minutes later.

Pedro Neto’s determined run helped him carve open the Leicester midfield, and he picked out Diogo Jota at the far post, but Schmeichel stuck out his leg to deny him.

With three minutes remaining of the first half, striker Raul Jimenez wasted a glorious opportunity as he headed wide of the target after an inch-perfect cross from Jonny Castro.

Two minutes later Wolves were celebrating after opening the scoring from a corner, but VAR ruined their party.

Neto took the corner short before picking out Matt Doherty at the far post who nodded across goal for Boly. The centre-back then headed into the empty net, but VAR suggested Neto’s left foot was offside.

Both teams continued to cancel each other out in the second half, but the game was turned on its head when Choudhury was shown his second yellow card after bringing down Leander Dendoncker on the halfway line.

Wolves had already introduced Adama Traore, but it was Jimenez that wasted chance after chance.

The Mexico international missed a header from the penalty spot in the 91st minute before seeing another shot blocked by Caglar Soyuncu.

Friday’s point leaves Leicester in third, and they are now 14 points clear of Wolves after 26 games.

Raul Jimenez Caglar Soyuncu Kasper Schmeichel Hamza Choudhury

Latest

  • wolves-raul-jimenez
    Match Report

    Wolves 0-0 Leicester City

    Wolves missed their chance to cut the gap between the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Leicester City… var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "bc9fd4eb-d7be-4d00-87ef-b570563b015f", articleId: "490974", tags: "Raul Jimenez, Caglar Soyuncu, Kasper Schmeichel", author: "Tom Hill", // Lang wordpressSync: true, eventHandler: function (e) { console.log(e); if (e.eventType == 'wpSync') { jQuery.ajax({ type: 'POST', data: { "action": "save_comment_to_db", "comment_ID":e.comment_ID, "comment_post_ID": e.comment_post_ID, "comment_author": e.comment_author, "comment_author_email": e.email, "comment_author_url": e.comment_author_url, "comment_content": e.comment_content, "comment_type": e.comment_type, "comment_parent_ID": e.comment_parent, "user_id": e.user_id, "comment_author_IP": e.comment_author_IP, "comment_agent": e.comment_agent, "comment_approved": e.comment_approved, "comment_date": e.comment_date, "comment_date_gmt": e.comment_date_gmt, "comment_karma": e.comment_karma, "_wpnonce": "1a8a68955e" // WPCS: XSS ok }, url: "/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", beforeSend: function () { }, success: function (data) { } }); } }, // Articles - recommendations in emotes and comments widget recommendationsWideImages: false, recommendationsProtocol: "", globalRecommendations: false, // Colors darkMode: false, // By Widget theme: {color: "108ee9"}, comments: { auth: { vuukle: false, password: false, facebook: true, twitter: true, google: true, disqus: true, }, hideRecommendedArticles: false, hideCommentInputBox: false, enabled: true, commentingClosed: false, maxChars: '3000', countToLoad: '5', toxicityLimit: '80', spamLimit: '90', sorting: 'latest', transliteration:{ language: 'en', enabledByDefault: false, }, }, emotes: { enabled: true, hideRecommendedArticles: false, size: '50', // icons size firstImg: '', firstName: 'HAPPY', secondImg: '', secondName: 'INDIFFERENT', thirdImg: '', thirdName: 'AMUSED', fourthImg: '', fourthName: 'EXCITED', fifthImg: '', fifthName:'ANGRY', sixthImg: '', sixthName: 'SAD', disable: [], }, powerbar: { enabled: true, defaultEmote: 1, }, }; (function () { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();

    Tom Hill
  • Manchester City

    Manchester City rocked by Champions League ban

    Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons for "serious breaches" of UEFA's licensing and financial fair play rules.

    Tom Hill
  • Inter Milan

    Inter lose influential midfielder to injury

    Inter Milan have confirmed midfielder Stefano Sensi faces a sustained period on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

    Tom McGarry
  • Eintracht Frankfurt

    Eintracht ace Silva open to permanent stay

    Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has admitted he would be open to staying in the Bundesliga when his loan deal expires in the summer of 2021.

    Tom Hill
  • rey-manaj-albania
    Barcelona

    Setien confident Manaj can handle Barcelona pressure

    Barcelona boss Quique Setien is confident Rey Manaj can cope with the pressure after being drafted into the senior side for this weekend.

    James Mason
  • Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo has claimed he turned down a move to Barcelona in January as he didn't want to play a bit-part role.
    Manchester United

    Solskjaer keeping cards close to his chest regarding Ighalo

    Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to confirm whether Odion Ighalo will make his debut against Chelsea on Monday night.

    Tom McGarry
  • Marseille

    Marseille midfielder targets key win at Lille

    Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier is targeting a victory at Lille as his side bid to reach the Champions League.

    Gareth Freeman
  • dillon-phillips-charlton
    Charlton Athletic

    Charlton start contract talks with goalkeeper Phillips

    Charlton are said to have opened negotiations with goalkeeper Dillon Phillips about extending his stay at The Valley.

    James Mason
  • Andy Carroll says his return to fitness is coming along nicely as he targets more minutes in the Newcastle first team.
    Newcastle United

    Bruce left perplexed after latest Carroll setback

    Steve Bruce has admitted Newcastle are struggling to get to the bottom of the injury which is keeping Andy Carroll on the sidelines.

    James Mason
  • Birmingham City

    Is Birmingham’s Bellingham the best Under-18 player in the world?

    There's a lot of hype about Jude Bellingham with some of the world's biggest clubs keen to sign the Birmingham wonderkid, but is he the best of his age group?

    Simon Barlow