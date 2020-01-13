Southampton ace Ings edging towards England call-up

The momentum behind Danny Ings earning a call-up to England’s Euro 2020 squad is growing after manager Gareth Southgate admitted the door is open.

Ings, 27, is enjoying a superb season for Southampton and bagged his 14th Premier League goal to earn Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side a crucial win away at Leicester on Saturday.

The result moved Saints up to 12th in the top-flight standings and added to the calls for the former Liverpool hitman to be recognised at international level once again.

The Winchester-born ace has enjoyed just 30 minutes in his national colours, replacing Harry Kane in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania in October 2015.

His time at Anfield was blighted by injury and, struggling for first-team action, it was no surprise that Ings moved to St Mary’s on loan last term.

That has now become a permanent deal and the man who began his professional career at Bournemouth is flying on the south coast once again.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Danny Ings has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season. He has been on fire, and if you tell him the wrong amount of goals scored, he'll correct you! 😉👏 pic.twitter.com/WSv5Vz6AnW — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 11, 2020

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who signed him for Liverpool, feels Ings deserves another chance with England and Southgate acknowledged the fact there are likely to be some late additions to his squad.

“We know there are probably a core group of players who we believe should form part of the squad for the summer, who we know are good enough and we should be building around them,” he said.

“But then there are others that we think can come in and really add to the group. That competition for places is critical because everyone needs pushing.”

Ings now has 24 Southampton goals from 49 appearances in all competitions and his form is one of the main reasons why the club’s fans should be able to enjoy Premier League football once again next season.