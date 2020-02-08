United still keen on Ajax ace and it could affect Pogba plan

Man Utd are still scouting Ajax ace Donny van de Beek despite the Dutchman rejecting their interest in January and suggesting he may stay beyond the summer.

United sent a representative to the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium a fortnight ago for the Eredivisie clash between Groningen and Ajax. with Van de Beek the most likely reason for the scouting mission.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international scored his eighth league goal of the campaign in his side’s 2-1 defeat and maintained a level of consistency that some of his team-mates could not.

Van de Beek was linked to the Red Devils before the January transfer window opened, with ESPN sources claiming the United hierarchy were confident Ajax could be persuaded to sell following their early Champions League exit.

But the £50m-rated midfielder made it abundantly clear that he was not yet ready to leave Amsterdam.

Speaking after Ajax’s friendly against Club Brugge in early January, Van de Beek told FOX Sports Netherlands: “It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.”

Real Madrid are also understood to be chasing the Ajax star and a report in the usually reliable De Telegraaf newspaper last month indicated an agreement was in place for a 55m euros deal.

United’s scouting mission either suggests they feel they can still get him – or that there was another player in the match that they want to keep their eyes on.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is another Ajax player to have been linked to Old Trafford of late while, if they were scouting the home side, Groningen’s talented Dutch Under-21 right-back Deyo Zeefuik is probably worth a second look.

The fate of Paul Pogba could also help decide whether or not Van de Beek moves to Madrid or Manchester this summer, with the Frenchman’s future likely to be sorted out one way or the other at the end of the season.