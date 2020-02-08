Lille face anxious wait over Osimhen injury blow

Lille are waiting to find out the severity of top-scorer Victor Osimhen's injury after he was forced off during Friday night's 2-0 win against Angers.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward took his Ligue 1 tally to 12 goals in 23 outings when he opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the game.

Renato Sanches then sealed the three points with 15 minutes to go although the win was marred on 80 minutes when Osimhen went to ground with a leg injury.

The player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, sparking fears he might have suffered a fracture to his leg.

However, while Les Dogues boss Christophe Galtier revealed that is not the case, he is still facing an anxious wait to find out how long his key man will be absent.

Galtier told Canal+: “He has no broken femur.

“He had to receive treatment off the pitch and I think he has a muscle injury. The length and severity of his injury will be determined after tests are carried out on Saturday.”

Having managed to keep Osimhen during the January transfer window, any lengthy absence will be a major blow to Lille.

They will be hopeful that Osimhen will be fit in time for their clash with second-placed Olympique Marseille on Sunday, February 16 as their third successive win has moved them level with Rennes in the third and final Champions League qualification place in Ligue 1.