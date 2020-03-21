Burn out fears should be ignored, shape up

The prospect of players facing burn out when the season resumes is looming it’s head seemingly, but should there be sympathy for pampered players?

The season is fully suspended with no real idea when it will get going again and, although it is pencilled in for April 30th, it could well be a lot further down the line than that.

The FA, the Premier League and the EFL have all stated their intention is to play out the current season no matter how long that takes so all the issues about title winners (Liverpool will want to parade the Premier League trophy they have worked so hard for on a bus around the city with Jurgen Klopp at the front), promotion and relegation are dealt with in the correct way.

Whilst almost everyone seems to think that is a good idea, apart from some who would have the season called off now to spare them the ignominy of relegation from whichever division they find themselves in, there are now reports that we should be worried about players suffering burn out when they come back because of the massive amount of games they will have to play in a short space of time.

It is hard to find any sympathy with that view – yes, players will be asked to play a lot of games in a short space of time but they are all very fit young men, in most cases, and 99% of supporters would swap places with them in an instant.

With the general public suffering real hardships on both the work and health front caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and they can’t even pop to the pub to drown their sorrows, there is unlikely to be any sympathy with the line that players may suffer from playing too much.

All Premier League clubs have massive squads with players out on loan all over the place so just give players staged holidays and get on with the job in hand when the time comes.

The last thing the paying public will want to hear when the games finally get underway will be managers and players moaning about having no time to rest and playing too many games each week.

That is not a good enough reason to cut short the leagues and such protests should be ignored – playing football twice a week, or more even, would not be considered amongst the world’s toughest jobs. Shape up!