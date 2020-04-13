Chelsea mourn goalkeeping great Peter Bonetti

Blues announced their former player’s death on Sunday.

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died, his former club have announced. He was 78.

Bonetti made 729 appearances for the Blues, keeping 208 clean sheets, from 1960 to 1975, with a second spell following from 1977 to 1979.

One of Chelsea Football Club’s greatest ever players. Rest in peace, Peter ‘the Cat’ Bonetti. 💙 pic.twitter.com/OM48Dq2BXW — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2020

Chelsea said in a statement: “Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”