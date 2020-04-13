In pictures: Peter Bonetti

Bonetti was a member of two World Cup squads.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the career of ‘The Cat’ in pictures.

Peter Bonetti (left) made his Chelsea debut as an 18-year-old and kept his first clean sheet in 1960 (PA)
Bonetti makes a flying save against Liverpool in 1965
Soccer – England World Cup Squad Photocall – London Hilton Hotel
Bonetti (seated second from the right) was part of England’s 1966 World Cup squad (PA)

Soccer – FA Cup – Final Replay – Chelsea v Leeds United
Bonetti (centre) was part of Chelsea’s 1970 FA Cup winning side (PA)

Bonetti, pictured making a save against Stoke in 1972, represented the Blues until 1979
The former Blues goalkeeper acknowledges the crowd during a return to Stamford Bridge in 2014
