Livingston agree deal for Ayr forward Alan Forrest

Football

Livingston will sign Ayr attacker Alan Forrest on a two-year deal in the summer.

The 23-year-old, brother of Celtic star James Forrest, has scored 55 goals in 244 appearances for the Somerset Park club.

Forrest will make the switch to the Scottish Premiership club when his contract at Ayr expires in June.

✍️🏼| Livingston FC is delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of attacker Alan Forrest from Championship side, @AyrUnitedFC on a two-year-deal. Full story here – https://t.co/Dv4ull8pO0 (📸Photo courtesy of the Ayr United FC Official Website) pic.twitter.com/tQvkbXe6IY — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) April 10, 2020

“I’m delighted to sign,” the attacker said. “It’s a new challenge for me having been at Ayr for a number of years now.

“I’ve had lots of good times there and we’ve had a couple of really good seasons in the Championship but I’m delighted to get this over the line.

“I’ve not played in the top flight before so really looking forward to that. The step-up will be different for me – harder than what I’ve maybe been used to but I’ll absolutely give it my all.”