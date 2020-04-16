Man Utd become NHS United and KP gets on his bike – Thursday’s goodwill stories

Chelsea serve up free meals to the NHS and Rob Key discovers home haircuts don’t always end well.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 16.

Football

Manchester United lit up Old Trafford in dark blue with the words “NHS United” to show support for staff on the front line in the battle with Covid-19.

Premier League rivals Chelsea also showed support for the NHS by providing free meals.

Chelsea Football Club will this week begin providing 78,000 meals to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support the elderly and vulnerable groups. 💙 — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2020

Tottenham have already opened its doors to North Middlesex University Hospital to use as an outpatients facility and became the first Premier League club to operate a COVID-19 testing system at their stadium. Now they are teaming up with students of London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, who are based adjacent to their ground, to make personal protective equipment for frontline NHS staff.

We can now bring you more detail on how the Club, @LaeTottenham and @highgate1565 are working together to produce protective face shields for the NHS front line.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2020

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was showing his son the type of tackles that Liverpool and England fans were used to seeing during his playing days.

Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was doing what he does best in his garden.

Cricket

Former England batsman and Sky presenter Rob Key learned the hard way that haircuts at home do not always end well.

Well f*****g done @fleurkey u aren’t allowed to moan about hairdressers ever gain pic.twitter.com/ZAKG6fcgRg — Rob Key (@robkey612) April 16, 2020

Kevin Pietersen, another former batsman who knows a thing or two about questionable haircuts, went for a cycle.

England and Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings successfully completed John Terry’s #jt26challenge, having received nominations from international team-mate Chris Jordan and rugby union player Jamie George.

Golf

Justin Rose sent a message of congratulations to captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised millions for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday. Moore completed the challenge on Thursday morning and Rose hailed him as “an inspiration to us all”.

PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa revealed that the highlight of his time away from the course has been fostering dogs.

I’ve been trying to get creative in the kitchen, playing onn my PS4, and just started to foster dogs which has been the best part of this break pic.twitter.com/guNN72UgpM — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) April 16, 2020

Boxing

Anthony Joshua followed Rose in sending his congratulations to Moore.

Worth more than any title can honour… Respect Captain Tom 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SLfiFaTE7C — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 16, 2020

Fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury modelled his new merchandise.

Tennis

Andy Murray received a new practice wall, which saw him open up a debate on popular Netflix documentary Tiger King.