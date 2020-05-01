Marcus Stewart leaves Walsall role

UK

Share







Walsall are 14th in Sky Bet League Two.

Walsall assistant boss Marcus Stewart has left the club by mutual content.

The former Ipswich and Huddersfield striker joined the Saddlers as manager Darrell Clarke’s No.2 last summer.

But he has opted to leave the Sky Bet League Two side to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Walsall,” Stewart told the club’s official site. “I’ve enjoyed linking up with Darrell and Brian Dutton again and working with Maik Taylor, the players and staff.

“I am based in Bristol and the travel and time away from my family has been difficult. During this period of time at home, I’ve come to realise what I’m sacrificing and want to spend more time with my family.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the supporters who have been fantastic to me during my time at the club. I wish the club all the best for the remainder of this season and in the future.”