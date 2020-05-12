Harry Kane surprises former England striker Colin Grainger with video call

The pair discussed scoring on their international debuts.

Harry Kane surprised former England striker Colin Grainger with a video call, as the pair discussed their experiences of scoring on their international debuts.

Grainger, who counts Sheffield United, Sunderland and Leeds among his former clubs, scored with his first touch in a Three Lions shirt before later netting a second goal in a 4-2 win over Brazil in May 1956.

Kane, who marked his arrival on to the international stage by scoring 79 seconds after coming on as a substitute against Lithuania in 2015, checked in on Grainger earlier this week.

This will make you smile 😃 Colin Grainger, who made his #ThreeLions debut 64 years ago last Saturday, is currently being looked after by care workers during these difficult times. We thought we’d ask @HKane, who has a few things in common with him, to get in touch! pic.twitter.com/qoERIIn0u3 — England (@England) May 12, 2020

The 86-year-old Grainger said on the Football Association’s website: “I was very lucky, but I do remember the goals. I’ve got some good memories, but my favourite memory is my two goals against Brazil, that’s the one.”

Kane added: “When you make your England debut, it’s pretty special. I know that feeling and it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Like the rest of the country, Grainger has been isolating at home, meaning he has not seen his family in the last few weeks, but he praised the care workers who have been with him every day.

Colin Grainger (white shirt) scored twice on his debut against Brazil. This header was his second (PA)

Grainger, who made seven England appearances, scoring three goals, added: “I’m doing well because I’ve being looked after by the care workers really well.

“Without them, I don’t know how I would’ve done but we’re almost there now. But I’m missing the family coming most.”