Manuel Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract

Football

The 34-year-old joined the club from Schalke 04 in 2011.

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with the perennial Bundesliga champions until 2023.

The 34-year-old joined the club from Schalke 04 in 2011 and has enjoyed a medal-laden stint in Bavaria, winning seven league titles, five DFB Cups and the Champions League in 2013.

Neuer, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has now extended his contract with Bayern, signing a new three-year deal.

“During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue,” the goalkeeper said.

“It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism.

“I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe’s top football clubs.”

Manuel Neuer returned to action as Bayern won at Union Berlin on Sunday (Hannibal Hanschke/POOL)

Neuer kept a clean sheet as Bundesliga leaders Bayern returned from the Covid-19 suspension with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin on Sunday.

Alexander Nubel will provide renewed competition for the starting role this summer when he follows the Germany international’s path from Schalke to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern announced in January that the 23-year-old goalkeeper will sign a five-year deal with them upon the expiration of his contract in Gelsenkirchen.