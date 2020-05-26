Pavel Pogrebnyak in hospital with double pneumonia after contracting coronavirus

The former Reading and Fulham striker’s current club is FC Yekaterinburg.

Former Reading and Fulham striker Pavel Pogrebnyak is in hospital with double pneumonia after contracting coronavirus.

The 36-year-old, who spent three years in English football between 2012 and 2015, has the disease, along with his wife and three children.

The news was confirmed by his wife Maria on Instagram.

Доброе утро наши друзья❤️ Спасибо вам за колоссальную поддержку🙏🏻 Сегодня третьи сутки заболевания! У меня исчезло обоняние, я абсолютно ничего не чувствую! Ужасное ощущение! Слабость! Появилась боль в горле, есть просто невозможно🤦🏼‍♀️ даже сделать глоток воды! Воспалились гланды! Мое лечение: пока лечить по симптоматике! Антибиотики не пью Муж находится в больнице, проходит курс лечения! двусторонняя пневмония У старшего сына температуры нет, есть сильный кашель! Ему по КТ поставили пневмонию! Прописали антибиотик сумамед! Пашка ( младший): вчера прошла рвота, но температура держится 37! Из лечения обильное питьё! Завтра повторно сдаем кровь! Младший: сегодня температуры нет, ничего не болит, самый здоровый из нас) Мы надеемся, что скоро все это закончится! 🙏🏻

A post shared by Maria Pogrebnyak-Shatalova (@mariapoga_) on May 23, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

She posted: “The husband is in the hospital, undergoing treatment! bilateral pneumonia.

“Today is the third day of the disease!

“My sense of smell has disappeared, I feel absolutely nothing! Awful feeling!”

Pogrebnyak played 106 times for Reading
Pogrebnyak’s wife added that the family faced further blood tests on Wednesday.

Pogrebnyak’s current club is Russian Premier League side FC Ural Yekaterinburg.

