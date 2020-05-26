Pavel Pogrebnyak in hospital with double pneumonia after contracting coronavirus

The former Reading and Fulham striker’s current club is FC Yekaterinburg.

Former Reading and Fulham striker Pavel Pogrebnyak is in hospital with double pneumonia after contracting coronavirus.

The 36-year-old, who spent three years in English football between 2012 and 2015, has the disease, along with his wife and three children.

The news was confirmed by his wife Maria on Instagram.

She posted: “The husband is in the hospital, undergoing treatment! bilateral pneumonia.

“Today is the third day of the disease!

“My sense of smell has disappeared, I feel absolutely nothing! Awful feeling!”

Pogrebnyak played 106 times for Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pogrebnyak’s wife added that the family faced further blood tests on Wednesday.

Pogrebnyak’s current club is Russian Premier League side FC Ural Yekaterinburg.