Football rumours from the media

Football

Share







Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tierney are making headlines on Friday.

What the papers say

Ben Chilwell could be heading to London, with the defender keen on a move to Chelsea, reports the Daily Mirror. Chilwell, 23, has told Brendan Rodgers his future lies away from the King Power, and Frank Lampard has said he wants the England international to be among his first signings when a transfer embargo is lifted.

Sticking with the Foxes, the side could sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, says the Daily Express. Tierney only moved to the Emirates a year ago but the Gunners could be looking to sell.

Manchester City are facing a struggle to keep Eric Garcia on their books, according to the Daily Mail. Garcia, 19, has piqued the interest of his former club Barcelona after making 11 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s outfit this term.

Could Eric Garcia leave Manchester City? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Udinese have made an offer for Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, says the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old is uncertain about his future at the Magpies and is out of contract in the summer.

Social media round-up

Luca Zidane’s @realmadriden contract is up in June One Ligue 1 club is waiting in the wings to sign him 🇫🇷✍https://t.co/4v2wCSQGy8 pic.twitter.com/l5QKT0Vtvb — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 5, 2020

Barcelona told how much to pay for Neymar by Paris Saint-Germain with Brazilian keen #FCB #PSG https://t.co/hIUwLVCoJS pic.twitter.com/kwlR8gGM4j — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 5, 2020

Players to watch

Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool have made keeping the defender and keeper Alisson a priority, reports the Independent.

Ismael Bennacer: Manchester City could make a move for the former Arsenal player, with Pep Guardiola willing to spend north of GBP 50million for the AC Milan midfielder, says RMC.

Pedro: The Chelsea winger will opt to move to Roma over Juventus, according to AS.