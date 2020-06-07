PFA Players’ Player of the Year 2010 – Wayne Rooney

Football

Share







The former Manchester United striker won the Players’ Player of the Year award just once in his career.

Wayne Rooney scored 208 Premier League goals and won five titles.

Yet he won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year just once – in a season where he bagged just one trophy.

Manchester United fought for the 2009-10 Premier League title but lost out by a point to Chelsea to miss out on a fourth straight crown.

Wayne Rooney scored the winner in Manchester United’s League Cup victory against Aston Villa in 2010. (Nick Potts/PA)

He scored in their thrilling 4-3 derby win over Manchester City and had 13 goals by Christmas.

Four Rooney strikes in the 4-0 rout over Hull in January sent United top of the table, two points ahead of Arsenal having played a game more.

Eventual winners Chelsea overtook them but Rooney did score the winner in United’s 2-1 League Cup final win over Aston Villa after coming off the bench.

But their Champions League campaign ended in the quarter-finals when they went out on away goals to Bayern Munich.

Rooney scored four goals against Hull in January 2010. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Overall Rooney scored 34 goals in all competitions – 26 in the league as he finished three goals behind top scorer Didier Drogba.

The season ended in disappointment, though, with England’s second-round World Cup exit to Germany in South Africa.

Rooney was also critical of England supporters after a 0-0 draw with Algeria in the group stage, saying directly to camera as he walked off the pitch: “Nice to see your own fans booing you.”