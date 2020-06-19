Angelo Ogbonna in contention to face Wolves

The West Ham defender has returned to training and could feature.

West Ham have an almost fully fit squad for the visit of Wolves.

There were some doubts surrounding defender Angelo Ogbonna but he has resumed training and could be available.

Long-term absentees Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks and Andriy Yarmolenko are also in contention.

Wolves have no fitness concerns, with Jonny available after an ankle injury.

The wing-back was injured before the season was halted in March but will make the trip to London.

Forward Adama Traore has also used the break to strengthen his shoulder having dislocated it several times this season and is fit.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio, Haller, Randolph, Ngakia, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Balbuena, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Bowen.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto,