Millwall missing trio for Derby match

UK

Ben Thompson, Aiden O’Brien and Mason Bennett will not feature.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be missing a trio of players as his squad prepare to face Derby when the Championship resumes on Saturday.

Midfielder Ben Thompson has not featured since the two clubs last met in December and is currently sidelined with a strain.

Winger Aiden O’Brien has also been missing from group training sessions due to a similar issue and will not play.

Rowett will also face his former team without the services of Rams loanee Mason Bennett, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Phillip Cocu’s Derby squad will be boosted by the return to action of a handful of influential players.

Midfielder Duane Holmes has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against Huddersfield in February and is fit to start.

Tom Huddlestone will also emerge from the break in the season healthy, having overcome the calf injury he sustained against Hull in January.

Captain Wayne Rooney will be available after a minor muscle issue forced him to miss the Rams’ previous fixture, but forward Jack Marriott is sidelined after undergoing a groin operation.