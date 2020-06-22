Solitary positive case in latest Premier League testing round

Football

The latest results are the first since competitive football returned.

Just one person tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of screening – the first since competitive fixtures resumed.

The 10th testing period started last Wednesday – the date top-flight football returned with Aston Villa against Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal – and concluded on Sunday.

During that time frame 19 of the 20 teams were in action, with a total of 1,829 players and staff members tested. That makes it the largest sample size yet, outstripping the previous round which covered 1,541 individuals.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Premier League – Villa Park
The Premier League restarted with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

That took place immediately before the restart, on June 15-16. Since testing began in mid-May there have been 10 screening windows, with over 10,000 tests taking place and 18 positive tests.

Results will now be forthcoming on a weekly basis and announced every Monday as the season progresses.

