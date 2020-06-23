Daniel Farke believes heatwave can boost Norwich’s survival bid

Football

Share







Temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees at kick-off when Norwich take on Everton.

Daniel Farke believes the hot weather can benefit his Norwich side as they battle to avoid relegation.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League table and host Everton on Wednesday evening, with temperatures expected to be around 25 degrees at kick-off in East Anglia.

A number of new measures were introduced for the Premier League restart, including additional substitutes and drinks breaks to combat tiredness and the higher temperatures, and Farke wants his side to make the most of them.

He said: “In physical terms we are quite well prepared and to be honest my feeling is that, the worse the conditions are, the bigger the chance for us because we can’t compete in terms of individual quality of the players.

“But it’s more like to fight against the odds and also to be physically prepared. This is also something that we have to use.

“In that case no complaints about the conditions. For both teams it’s the same and when there is a drinks break I will take it.”

Norwich have won just five of their 30 matches so far this season. But one of those victories came on the road at Goodison Park back in November and Farke thinks that could be a good sign for his squad ahead of the clash at Carrow Road.

“It’s a long time ago, but we know that when we are good in our topics and when we are at the top of our game then we definitely have a chance wherever we go and against whoever we play,” the German boss said.

“We are always the underdog at this level in each and every game and we have to be at our best, but that’s always the plan for each and every game.

“We want to be as successful as possible and the win at Goodison is also a good sign that, when we are good in our topics, we definitely have a chance.”

Marco Stiepermann is set to return to the squad for the game against the Toffees after his self-isolation following a positive test for Covid-19 caused him to miss his side’s 3-0 home defeat to Southampton on Friday.

Despite their precarious league position, Farke insists he still has faith his side can beat the drop.

He added: “We are not sitting here and praying for results that go in our favour, we just concentrate on ourselves.

“We know it’s still up to us and still in our hands and no one can help us, but on the other hand if we win our games and our points then we don’t have to hope for any help of any other teams.

“We just fully concentrate on ourselves because we can’t influence the other results, we just focus on what we can influence. What we can influence is to be there with hopefully a top-class performance and to grind the perfect result out.”