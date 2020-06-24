Niall Canavan signs new Plymouth deal

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international helped the Pilgrims win promotion to League One last season.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international helped the Pilgrims win promotion to League One last season, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Manager Ryan Lowe told the club’s official website: “We are really pleased for Naz, he has been a big member of the squad that won promotion last year.

“He has shown the qualities he brings to the team in the past 12 months, and we want that to continue in League One next year.”