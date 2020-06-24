Portsmouth tie up eight players for play-off campaign

UK

Portsmouth have extended the contracts of eight players to ensure they are available for their League One play-off campaign.

Lee Brown, Christian Burgess, Matt Casey, Oli Hawkins, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Brett Pitman and Sean Raggett will now all stay at Fratton Park beyond the end of the month.

They will be available for the two legs against Oxford and, if Pompey progress, the final at Wembley.

However, Luke McGee has opted not to sign an extension and will now leave the club along with Bradley Lethbridge.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Portsmouth Football Club thank both Luke and Bradley for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”