Kristian Pedersen set to bolster Birmingham backline

Football

Kristian Pedersen is set to return to the Birmingham defence for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

The Dane has shrugged off the groin injury which ruled him out of last weekend’s draw with West Brom and could go straight back into the starting line-up.

However, Blues boss Pep Clotet is still without Marc Roberts and Ivan Sunjic, both of whom continue to suffer with thigh strains.

And Josh McEachran remains on the club’s longer-term injury list with his serious knee injury.

Tigers boss Grant McCann can choose from a fully-fit squad as his side look to boost their survival hopes.

Midfielder Leonardo Da Silva has recovered from the illness that kept him out of last week’s draw with Charlton, and comes back into contention.

McCann confirmed that both James Scott and Reece Burke have overcome recent niggles and could also feature at St Andrew’s.

Hull head into the game languishing in the third relegation spot but level on points with fourth-from-bottom Middlesbrough.