Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic banned while QPR need goals

QPR manager Mark Warburton has to find a way of getting goals out of his team ahead of the visit of promotion-chasing Fulham.

Rangers have gone 180 minutes without finding the net since the restart having scored 11 in five before the break.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair could find their places under threat.

However, Warburton has one less option available after striker Charlie Owens was ruled out for another six months having undergone a second knee operation since January.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic starts a three-match ban after being retrospectively punished for elbowing Leeds defender Ben White on Saturday.

Midfielder Neeskens Kebano serves a one-match suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards at the weekend.

Forward Ivan Cavaleiro is therefore poised for a recall, having come off the bench in the last two matches.

Defender Alfie Mawson, out since January, was expected to be fit for the Leeds game but did not make the squad so head coach Scott Parker will be hoping for better news on that front.