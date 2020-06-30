Mauricio Pochettino wears Spurs t-shirt as son signs new deal with club

Football

The former Tottenham boss was sacked in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has shown his love for the club by wearing a Spurs t-shirt in a photo with his son.

Maurizio Pochettino, 19, posted an image on Instagram of himself signing what appears to be a new contract at Spurs alongside his father, who was sacked by the club in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Mauricio, having built up a strong relationship with the Tottenham fans during his five years in charge, can be seen wearing a Nike t-shirt with ‘Spurs’ written on the front.

Standing behind his son with his arms wrapped around him, Mauricio used a similar pose when Spurs players signed new deals when he was manager.

Maurizio posted the image alongside the message: “Looking forwards (sic) to the new season. #COYS”

The retained lists published by the Premier League last week showed that the player had been offered a new deal by Tottenham.

He joined their academy in 2017 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.