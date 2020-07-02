Alan McCormack and Jordan Turnbull exit as Northampton release 13

Boss Keith Curle is reshaping his squad after securing promotion.

Alan McCormack and Jordan Turnbull head a 13-strong list of players leaving Northampton.

The Cobblers secured promotion to Sky Bet League One on Monday, and boss Keith Curle is looking to reshape his squad for the step up.

Camron McWilliams, Andy Williams, Ryan Hughes, David Cornell, Jay Williams, Reece Hall-Johnson, Billy Waters, Sean Whaler, Paul Anderson, Bradley Lashley and Jack Newell will also depart Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins, Vadaine Oliver and Michael Harriman have all been offered new deals by the club, while Mark Marshall’s contract extended automatically after promotion.

“My job is to make these decisions for the betterment of the football club and to look to the future,” Curle told Northampton’s website.

“As a club, our challenge this summer is to produce a squad that can be competitive in League One next season and that means we will need to strengthen in certain areas.

“Considering the players on loan did so well for us, we will be having discussions with their parent clubs over the course of the summer.”