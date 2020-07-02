Mathias Jensen a doubt for Brentford ahead of Wigan clash

The visitors arrive on the back of news they will be placed in administration.

Brentford will check on Mathias Jensen ahead of the visit of Wigan.

The Danish midfielder was a late withdrawal for last Friday’s win over West Brom and also missed the 3-0 victory at Reading in midweek.

Bryan Mbeumo marked his return from his positive coronavirus test with a goal at the Madejski Stadium.

The forward came through an hour unscathed and should be involved again.

Wigan will arrive in west London reeling from the news they have been placed in administration.

They will have to check on Michael Jacobs after the midfielder went off injured against Stoke.

Kal Naismith came on for Jacobs and will be pressing for a start.

Fit-again Gavin Massey got a 10-minute run-out against the Potters and should be involved again.