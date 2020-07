Craig Woodman, Lee Martin and Lee Holmes among those released by Exeter

UK

Share







The Grecians announced their retained list on Thursday.

Craig Woodman, Lee Martin and Lee Holmes are three of nine players leaving Exeter.

The Grecians announced their retained list on Thursday, with Dean Moxey, Gary Warren, Brennan Dickenson, Aaron Martin and Jared Thompson also departing at the end of their contracts.

Jayden Richardson has returned to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell.