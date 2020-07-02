Luke Woolfenden commits future to Ipswich

Luke Woolfenden has signed a new four-year deal at Ipswich.

The homegrown defender, 21, was contracted to Town until 2022 but has now agreed fresh terms, with the Sky Bet League One club holding the option of a further year.

Woolfenden, who had been linked with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs, was a regular in Ipswich’s first team this season, having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Swindon.