England striker Chloe Kelly joins Manchester City

Kelly joins City on a two-year deal following the conclusion of her contract with Everton.

Manchester City Women have announced the signing of England striker Chloe Kelly.

Kelly joins City on a two-year deal following the conclusion of her contract with Everton, for whom she scored nine goals in 12 Women’s Super League appearances in 2019-20.

The 22-year-old made her senior international debut in November 2018 and has four England caps to her name so far.

Delighted to be a @ManCity Player 🙌🏻 I cant wait to get going & help drive our clubs ambitions forward 💙 Thank you to my Family & my team at @pantherasports for giving me the support over the years to help make this dream move possible 📝 🐆 FORWARDS 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QWg0dBc742 — Chloe (@Chloe_Kelly98) July 3, 2020

Kelly said on mancity.com: “I’m unbelievably excited. I’m just so happy to have the deal sorted and I can’t wait to get going – I’m honoured to be a City player.

“Manchester City are a hugely ambitious club whose aspirations match my own and as soon as I had my initial discussions with the staff, I knew there and then that it was the place I wanted to be.”

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “We’re thrilled that Chloe has put pen to paper to join us here at Manchester City.

“She is an incredibly exciting young talent who has broken onto the scene in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the England set-up in recent years, but there’s still so much more to come from her.

“I’m delighted that we now have the opportunity to help Chloe in the next part of her development journey as she continues her growth as a player on the way to fulfilling her potential.”