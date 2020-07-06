Cristian Montano commits to Port Vale

UK

The winger joined the club in 2017.

Cristian Montano has signed a new one-year deal at Port Vale.

The 28-year-old winger has scored 13 goals in 104 appearances for the Valiants since joining the club in 2017.

Port Vale chief executive Colin Garlick told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased that we’ve tied Monty down to the club for another year.

“I think Monty has developed into that dual role and we can play him in a number of positions, and having that flexibility in a player is important for John (Askey) and the squad.

“It’s not just the playing side however, with what he brings to the club and the community, he has been outstanding this year both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve now got another player of the squad, who was successful last year, tied down for another season, which makes the nucleus of a successful squad.”