Justin Shaibu among nine players to leave Brentford

UK

The striker played five games for the Bees and spent the season on loan at National League side Boreham Wood.

Justin Shaibu is among nine players released by Brentford.

The 22-year-old striker, a Denmark youth international, played five games for the Bees and spent the season on loan at National League side Boreham Wood.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “I want to thank Justin for his hard work and efforts during his time here with us.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way that Justin, or we, would have preferred.

“We strongly believe that Justin will have a good career ahead of him and we hope that he finds a club which will help him achieve that.”

Reece Cole, David Titov, Matej Majka, Jonny Mitchell, Nick Tsaroulla, Jaden Brissett, Cole Dasilva and Jayden Onen have also left Griffin Park.