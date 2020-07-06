Robert Glatzel in contention for Cardiff return

Striker Glatzel is expected to be available for Cardiff after a head injury.

Cardiff’s Robert Glatzel is pushing for a recall to face Blackburn on Tuesday.

The striker has recovered from a head injury after being forced off in the 0-0 draw with Charlton last week.

He missed the 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday where Lee Tomlin and Danny Ward proved their fitness after injury problems.

Marlon Pack is an option in midfield should boss Neil Harris wish to freshen things up.

Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello will be assessed ahead of Blackburn’s trip to south Wales.

Winger Bennett limped off in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds and Rankin-Costello has missed the last three games with a hamstring strain.

They will both train and travel to Cardiff with a late decision expected on both.

Rovers will be without Amari’i Bell (knee), Derrick Williams (calf) and Corry Evans while Ben Brereton serves the second of his three-game ban.