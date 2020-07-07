Graham Potter has no new injury worries as Brighton host Liverpool

Football

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while the club are regularly assessing the fitness of Steven Alzate, who had a minor groin procedure delayed during lockdown.

Alzate was said by Potter to be “struggling” in training earlier this week, so is unlikely to feature against the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make changes for their third match in seven days.

Captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino were all rested for Sunday’s laboured win over Aston Villa but made a crucial impact when coming off the bench.

Left-back Andy Robertson is due a rest but that could depend on whether stand-in James Milner has recovered from a minor problem which kept him out at the weekend.

Provisional Brighton squad: Ryan, Schelotto, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard, Mooy, Maupay, Lamptey, Montoya, Mac Allister, Connolly, Stephens, March, Duffy, Murray, Button, Connolly, Alzate.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Elliott, Jones, Shaqiri.