Mason Bennett struggling for Millwall’s clash with Middlesbrough

UK

Share







The on-loan Derby forward has an abdominal muscle problem.

Mason Bennett is a major doubt for Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship clash with struggling Middlesbrough.

On-loan Derby forward Bennett sat out Friday’s win at Charlton and has not returned to training due to an issue with an abdominal muscle.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has limited options in attack for Wednesday’s 3pm kick-off.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson remains unavailable due to a knee problem and faces a battle to play again this season, while Aiden O’Brien is unlikely to return from his injury issue.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock expects to have defender Djed Spence available at The Den.

Full-back Spence missed the weekend loss to QPR due to a dead leg.

Boro travel to London in the relegation places, with Warnock bemoaning a lack of balance in the squad he inherited from Jonathan Woodgate.

Paddy McNair, Lewis Wing and Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha are among the players pushing for recalls.