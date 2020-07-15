Andre Green a doubt for Charlton’s clash with Reading

Football

Charlton midfielder Andre Green is a doubt for the visit of Reading in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Aston Villa loanee missed the defeat at Brentford on Tuesday with a toe injury and will be assessed.

Forward Tomer Hemed is set to return to the squad after being rested in midweek.

Left-back Lewis Page remains on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Reading captain Liam Moore may again have to settle for a place on the bench after the team kept clean sheets in the last two matches.

On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has completed a three-match suspension for his sending off against Derby last month.

Midfielder Ovie Ejaria missed the midweek draw with Huddersfield with a knock but could return.

Felipe Araruna, Andy Yiadom and Lucas Joao will be assessed after recent injuries.