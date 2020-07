Former Preston captain Tom Clarke signs for Salford

Football

Share







The defender has agreed a two-year contract.

Salford have signed former Preston captain Tom Clarke.

The League Two club have announced the 32-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal at the Peninsula Stadium.

Clarke left Preston last month after seven years at Deepdale.

The former England Under-19s international began his career at Huddersfield and has also had spells with Bradford and Leyton Orient.